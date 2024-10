Hezbollah nombró a su nuevo líder tras el asesinato de Nasrallah: Naim Qassem

Deputy chief of the Lebanese Hezbollah group Commander Naim Qassem speaks during a commemoration ceremony at the memorial grave of slain Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh on February 15, 2022. Hezbollah on October 29 said Qassem was elected to succeed its leader Hasan Nasrallah, who was killed late last month by an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP)

ANWAR AMRO - AFP