Impactantes imágenes: entró en erupción un volcán cerca de la capital de Islandia

This handout image released by MBL on July 10, 2023 shows smoke billowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano near Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on July 10, 2023 around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area. "The eruption is taking place in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur, from which smoke is escaping in a north-westerly direction," the office said. Footage circulating in the local media shows a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground as well as a substantial flow of lava. (Photo by MBL / AFP) / - Iceland OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MBL " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / EDITORS NOTE -- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MBL" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

