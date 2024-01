Sahar Baruch, age 25, was home with his brother, Idan, in Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct 7. Terrorists threw grenades at their home, injuring Idan, before setting fire to the house. The brothers tried to escape out a window, but were caught. Idan was shot in the head and killed.



Sahar… pic.twitter.com/9eVYv0q6D5