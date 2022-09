La Guardia Revolucionaria de Irán lanza una poderosa advertencia mientras aumentan las muertes en las protestas

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: People participate in a protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi outside of the United Nations on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Protests have broke out over the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody for allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked protests across Iran and other countries. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP

STEPHANIE KEITH - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA