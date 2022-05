La nueva ola de Sudáfrica es una posible vista previa del próximo capítulo de la pandemia

FILE — An unmasked woman with two kids walks through the busy Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. South Africa's health minister says it is likely the country has entered a new wave of COVID-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi/File)

Thoko Chikondi - AP