Las primeras reacciones de los mercados a los sorpresivos resultados de la primera vuelta en Brasil

National newspapers report on the results of the legislative and presidential election, a day after the general vote in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, on October 3, 2022. - Brazil's bitterly divisive presidential election is headed for a runoff on October 30 as incumbent Jair Bolsonaro beat expectations to finish a closer-than-expected second to front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)

CARL DE SOUZA - AFP