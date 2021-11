Mako: la exprincesa japonesa llega a Nueva York tras renunciar a su título para casarse con un plebeyo

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, poses during a press conference to announce their wedding at Grand Arc Hotel on October 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Princess Mako married Kei Komuro today at a registry office following a relationship beset with controversy following the revelation that Mr Komuro’s mother was embroiled in a financial dispute with a former fiancé. Following the wedding, Mako will renounce her royal entitlements and move with Komuro to New York. (Photo by Nicolas Datiche - Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images