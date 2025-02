Quiénes son los miembros de la brigada terrorista que se atribuyó el secuestro de los Bibas

The Mujahideen Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, which held Shiri Bibas and her two children captive, stated in a media interview that they were killed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023, along with their captors. A field commander from the group stated that they had provided the Bibas family with safe living conditions and kept the children with their mother out of “compassion.” According to the movement, at the time of her capture Shiri Bibas was an active Israeli soldier serving in the office of the Southern Command leader in the Gaza Division and previously working in Israel's Unit 8200. Although Hamas was not responsible for holding the Bibas family, it reached a deal with Israel to exchange their bodies for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners set to be released.