“Señora Muerte”: la historia de la primera oficial mujer del ejército ruso caída en Ucrania

Donetsk lost a living legend🕯



A loved, brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of DPR.

Commander of the Artillery Rocket Division of the Armed Forces of the DPR, Olga Kachura better known as "Korsa".



Bright and eternal memory of our heroine.

Rest in Peace 🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ua0XGtHPP