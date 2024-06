Tras ser detenido, Juan José Zúñiga dijo que el presidente Arce le pidió llevar adelante el golpe para “levantar su popularidad”

Bolivian President Luis Arce raises a clenched fist surrounded by supporters and media, outside the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in an apparent coup attempt against Arce, but he vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Juan Karita - AP