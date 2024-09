Uno de los astronautas varados en el espacio informó a la NASA sobre un “ruido extraño” en la cápsula Starliner

NASA and Boeing teams are "go" to proceed with undocking the uncrewed #Starliner from the @Space_Station on Friday, Sept. 6.



Undocking coverage is set to begin at 5:45pm ET (2145 UTC), with Starliner touching down at 12:03am (0403 UTC) on Sept. 7. More: https://t.co/rvPuZE14wx pic.twitter.com/ehFVBhlOdw