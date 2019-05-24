Adam Levine deja The Voice después de 16 temporadas
Una noticia que nadie se esperaba. Después de 16 temporadas, Adam Levine dejará de ser jurado de The Voice. Su lugar en la silla roja de la competencia de talentos lo ocupará Gwen Stefani.
A pesar de que había sido anunciado como parte del staff de los nuevos capítulos del reality, el conductor del ciclo Carson Daly anunció que el cantante de Maroon 5 decidió dejar su trabajo como coach; Blake Shelton, John Legend y Kelly Clarkson continuarán en sus puestos. Stefani regresará después de haber participado en las temporadas 7, 9 y 12.
Luego de que se diera a conocer la noticia, Levine decidió hacer un posteo emotivo en su cuenta de Instagram, con la foto de la portada de Rolling Stone que compartió junto a sus compañeros de programa, entonces Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green y Shelton. Ahí, contó brevemente su historia en el show, que para él fue "una experiencia que le cambió la vida y estará en su corazón para siempre". Además de agradecer a los productores y a su manager, el cantante le dedicó palabras a Blake Shelton, con el que además mantiene una relación de amistad. "Por más surrealista que haya sido todo esto, estoy contento de haberlo vivido con vos: sos mi hermano de la vida", escribió.
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. [R] We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself "theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening." It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. [R] Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN' SHELTON. I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I'm sure I'll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there's literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I'd like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. [R] What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. [R] Adam
Este año, Levine fue foco de las noticias por haber formado parte junto a su banda del show de mediotiempo del SuperBowl, uno de los eventos deportivos más esperados anualmente no sólo en Estados Unidos sino alrededor del mundo. Allí, todos los años se presentan artistas destacados, como Lady Gaga, Beyoncé o Bruno Mars. Sin embargo, para esta última edición tardó mucho en definirse quién sería la figura central, ya que Rihanna, Cardi B y Pink rechazaron ser parte debido a una polémica racial en la que fue víctima el jugador de fútbol Colin Kaepernick. Maroon 5 aceptó a pesar de la controversia.