Premios Oscar 2021: la película argentina Los sonámbulos quedó fuera de competencia
Este martes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer el listado de las películas preseleccionadas en nueve categorías, de cara a la entrega de los premios Oscar 2021.
Una de esas categorías es la de películas en idioma extranjero. De los 93 films presentados, quedaron 15 entre los que no se encuentra la propuesta argentina, Los sonámbulos, de Paula Hernández. América latina quedó representada por las películas de Chile (El agente topo), México (Ya no estoy aquí) y Guatemala (La llorona).
La serie de listados cortos de rubros preseleccionados incluyen, además, a documental, corto documental, corto de animación, cortometraje, maquillaje y peinado, efectos visuales, música original y canción original.
Las nominaciones se darán a conocer el 5 de marzo y la ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el 25 de abril.
Película extranjera
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
El agente topo (Chile)
Charlatan (República Checa)
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Two of Us (Francia)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Sun Children (Iran)
Night of the Kings (Costa de Marfil)
Ya no estoy aquí (México)
Hope (Noruega)
Collective (Rumania)
Dear Comrades! (Rusia)
A Sun (Taiwan)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Documental
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
Mi maestro el pulpo
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Documental corto
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
¿Qué haría Sophia Loren?
Maquillaje y peinado
Aves de presa y la fantabulosa emancipación de una Harley Quinn
The Glorias
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami...
Pinocchio
Música original
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Minari
News of the World
Tenet
Canción original
“Turntables” (All In: The Fight for Democracy)
”See What You’ve Done” (Belly of the Beast)
”Wuhan Flu” (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
”Husavik” (Eurovision: la historia de Fire Saga)
”Never Break” (Giving Voice)
”Make It Work” (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey)
”Fight For You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)
”lo Sì (Seen)” (La vida ante sí)
”Rain Song” (Minari)
”Show Me Your Soul” (Mr. Soul!)
”Loyal Brave True” (Mulan)
”Free” (El único y gran Iván)
”Speak Now” (One Night in Miami...)
”Green” (El sonido del metal)
”Hear My Voice” (El juicio de los 7 de Chicago)
Film corto animado
Burrow
Genius Loci
Si algo me pasa, los quiero
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Cortometraje
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Efectos visuales
Aves de presa y la fantabulosa emancipación de una Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mulan
Tenet
Welcome to ChechnyaLA NACION