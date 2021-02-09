Premios Oscar 2021: la película argentina Los sonámbulos quedó fuera de competencia

Este martes, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer el listado de las películas preseleccionadas en nueve categorías, de cara a la entrega de los premios Oscar 2021.

Una de esas categorías es la de películas en idioma extranjero. De los 93 films presentados, quedaron 15 entre los que no se encuentra la propuesta argentina, Los sonámbulos, de Paula Hernández. América latina quedó representada por las películas de Chile (El agente topo), México (Ya no estoy aquí) y Guatemala (La llorona).

La serie de listados cortos de rubros preseleccionados incluyen, además, a documental, corto documental, corto de animación, cortometraje, maquillaje y peinado, efectos visuales, música original y canción original.

Las nominaciones se darán a conocer el 5 de marzo y la ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el 25 de abril.

Película extranjera

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

El agente topo (Chile)

Charlatan (República Checa)

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Two of Us (Francia)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Sun Children (Iran)

Night of the Kings (Costa de Marfil)

Tráiler de "Ya no estoy aquí" - Fuente: Netflix

Ya no estoy aquí (México)

Hope (Noruega)

Collective (Rumania)

Dear Comrades! (Rusia)

A Sun (Taiwan)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Documental

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

Mi maestro el pulpo

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Documental corto

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

¿Qué haría Sophia Loren?

Maquillaje y peinado

Trailer del film "Aves de Presa" - Fuente: YouTube

Aves de presa y la fantabulosa emancipación de una Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly, una elegía rural

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami...

Pinocchio

Música original

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

5 sangres

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

La vida ante sí

The Little Things

Trailer de Mank, la nueva película de David Fincher - Fuente: Netflix

Mank

Cielo de medianoche

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Canción original

“Turntables” (All In: The Fight for Democracy)

”See What You’ve Done” (Belly of the Beast)

”Wuhan Flu” (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)

”Husavik” (Eurovision: la historia de Fire Saga)

”Never Break” (Giving Voice)

”Make It Work” (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey)

”Fight For You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)

”lo Sì (Seen)” (La vida ante sí)

”Rain Song” (Minari)

”Show Me Your Soul” (Mr. Soul!)

”Loyal Brave True” (Mulan)

”Free” (El único y gran Iván)

”Speak Now” (One Night in Miami...)

”Green” (El sonido del metal)

”Hear My Voice” (El juicio de los 7 de Chicago)

Film corto animado

Burrow

Genius Loci

Si algo me pasa, los quiero

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Cortometraje

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Efectos visuales

Aves de presa y la fantabulosa emancipación de una Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

Trailer de Cielo de medianoche, la película de George Clooney que se estrenará en Netflix

Cielo de medianoche

Mulan

El único y gran Iván

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

