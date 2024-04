La princesa Leonor viajó a New York y fue captada cerca de un misterioso hombre

Spanish Crown Princess of Asturias Leonor (L) and Spanish Princess Sofia leave in their car after attending a ceremony to swear loyalty to the constitution, on her 18th birthday, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on October 31, 2023. Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish crown, will swear loyalty to the constitution on her 18th birthday, a milestone that will help turn the page on the scandal-tainted reign of her grandfather, Juan Carlos. After taking the oath, Princess Leonor can legally succeed her father, King Felipe VI, and automatically becomes head of state in the event of the monarch's absence. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

