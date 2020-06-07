Con el apoyo de Hollywood, John Boyega seguirá su lucha contra el racismo
"Quiero agradecerles a todos por el amor y el apoyo que me dieron en los últimos días aunque nada de lo que hice merece alabanzas ni es suficiente en el contexto de lo que está sucediendo. Este es un momento intenso para nuestra comunidad y lo más importante es mantener el impulso y no perder de vista lo fundamental, que es la búsqueda de soluciones a largo plazo por el bien de nuestra generación y la próxima", escribió el actor John Boyega como parte de un mensaje que dio a conocer hace pocas horas a través de su perfil de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it's important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you're all thinking, what's next? Where do we go from here? Because I'm thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let's increase our knowledge! I'm excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I'll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can't do it alone - I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry's, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let's work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x
En el texto, el actor de Star Wars hace referencia a las muestras de solidaridad que recibió a partir del apasionado discurso que dio el miércoles pasado en Londres, durante la marcha de apoyo al colectivo Black Lives Matter convocada por el asesinato de George Floyd. . Allí, emocionado, el intérprete había dicho, entre otras cosas, que iba a luchar contra el racismo y a favor de la igualdad aunque eso le costara su carrera en Hollywood.
Esa declaración llevó a que representantes de la industria del cine y la TV le demostraran su apoyo públicamente. "Te bancamos, John," dijo el director, actor y productor Jordan Peele en Twitter; mientras que la actriz y directora Olivia Wilde escribió que sería un honor trabajar con él y que siguiera adelante con sus protestas.
Por otro lado, J.J. Abrams, su director en Star Wars: El despertar de la fuerza y El ascenso de Skywalker tuiteó una promesa: "Sabés que mientras me permitan seguir trabajando a mí siempre voy a querer trabajar con vos. Amor y respeto, amigo". Y Charlie Brooker, creador de Black Mirror , fue aun más allá: "Me arrastraría sobre vidrios rotos para que John Boyega siquiera le de una mirada a uno de mis guiones".
Con el apoyo de tantos, Boyega escribió hoy sobre la necesidad de que todos se unan a la lucha por la igualdad y un futuro mejor para todos: "Un hombre solo no alcanza. Los necesito a ustedes y ustedes a mí. Necesitamos a todas las personas, de todas las industrias, orígenes socio-económicos y países para que se unan con el objetivo común de lograr un cambio real".