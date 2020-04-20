La tristeza de Katy Perry por la muerte de su abuela
Katy Perry compartió en sus redes sociales una conmovedora despedida a su abuela , quien murió a principios de marzo. La cantante expresó su tristeza con sentidas palabras en su Instagram, donde relató la admiración que siempre sintió por la gran mujer que era su abuela: "Fue una luchadora".
Recordemos que la interprete de "Dark Horse" está en la dulce espera de su primera hija junto a su prometido, Orlando Bloom . Fue justo una semana antes de revelar el sexo del nuevo integrante de la familia - es una niña- que Perry afrontó la triste noticia de la muerte de su abuela. "Ann Pearl Hudson sobrevivió a la Gran Depresión, crió a 3 hijos sola como costurera, haciendo vestuarios para bailarinas y otros personajes en Las Vegas", escribió en el posteo en el que la homenajeó.
I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there's a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include "are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!" There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that's Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that's Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that's Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that's Ann. When my style comes out, that's Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them [R][R]
"Siempre fue auténticamente ella misma, divertida y llena de todas las cosas dulces en las que pensás cuando ves a las abuelas. Cuando sale mi autenticidad, esa es Ann; cuando sale mi terquedad, sin dudas esa es Ann; cuando sale mi espíritu de lucha, esa es Ann. Era maravillosa y siempre llevaré algo de ella en mí", concluyó la cantante, angustiada porque su abuela no podrá conocer a su bisnieta en camino.
Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many. Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven. Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents [R] #kittypurryforever
Otra despedida. Cabe agregar que esta semana la cantante también lamentó la muerte de su gato, Kitty Purry, su mascota durante 15 años : "Ella se arrastró por la ventana de mi entonces novio 15 años atrás, completamente embarazada y buscando refugio. Dos camadas y muchas lunas después, esta gata callejero se convirtió en una compañera adorable para muchos. Tristemente, Kitty completó su novena vida anoche". Y cerró: "Espero que descanse en filetes de salmón y tarta de atún en el cielo de los gatos. Kitty, gracias por los abrazos y la compañía en el camino. #kittypurryforever".