El mapa que muestra dónde estará prohibido o restringido interrumpir el embarazo

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Abortion-rights activist Carrie McDonald react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the 50-year-old Roe v Wade and erases a federal right to an abortion. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Anna Moneymaker - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA