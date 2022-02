Mataron a otro periodista en México: fue asesinado de cinco tiros frente a su hijo

A journalist holds a poster that reads "The killing of periodists doesn't kill the truth" during a demonstration against violence against journalists, especially for the murders of journalists Margarito Martinez and Lourdes Maldonado in Tijuana last week, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on January 25, 2022. - The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)

ULISES RUIZ - AFP