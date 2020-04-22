Profesionales de la salud de todo el mundo comparten imágenes en redes sociales de sus rostros gravemente afectados por el uso de máscaras y barbijos durante largas jornadas Crédito: Instagram

Cada noche a las 21 se aplaude a los profesionales de la salud por estar al pie del cañón durante la pandemia de coronavirus . Héroes anónimos que trabajan en la línea de fuego y expuestos al riesgo de contagio al tratar todos los días con pacientes infectados. .

Por eso, varios médicos y enfermeras de todo el mundo comparten imágenes en redes sociales de sus rostros gravemente afectados por el uso elementos de protección personal (EPP) como máscaras y barbijos para prevenir contagios de Covid-19, elementos más que necesarios para evitar contagiarse el virus en su labor cotidiana. En todos los casos, el mensaje es el mismo: "Quedate en casa" .

Sydni Lane es enfermera y posteó en su Instagram una foto de su cara visiblemente marcada por el uso de un barbijo especial N95 . "Me derrumbé y lloré hoy. Lloré de agotamiento, de derrota. Porque después de cuatro años de ser una enfermera de emergencias, de repente siento que no sé nada. Porque me duele la cara después de usar un N95 durante 13 malditas horas, que resulta ser el mismo N95 que usé ayer durante 12.5 horas, y el mismo de toda la semana pasada", escribió Lane junto a la foto de su rostro completamente irritado.

"No me inscribí para arriesgar la salud y la seguridad de mi familia y la mía porque la gente quería irse de vacaciones después de que no lo dijeran", escribió y agregó: "Tengo que ir a la habitación de cada paciente y en el fondo de mi mente creo que 'este podría ser el paciente que me enferma ... que me mata. Este podría ser el paciente que me da el virus que llevo a casa a mis hijos o mi esposo asmático'".

Otra enfermera, Cierra Nicole, de Maryland, Estados Unidos, también posteó en Instagram una foto de rostro con los signos de los EPP : "Esta es la nueva normalidad después de un turno, ampollas en la nariz e irritación en la cara ".

"Usar una máscara durante 12 horas seguidas. Reutilizando una máscara durante al menos tres días, o hasta que esté visiblemente sucia. Colocándolo en una bolsa de papel después de un turno hasta el día siguiente. Este virus es real y las personas están enfermas, luchando por sus vidas", explicó en la red social.

Además, Nicole se lamentó porque "todavía veo personas que se juntan y pasan el rato. Es irritante. ¿Por qué sos tan descuidado con tu salud, la salud de tus amigos y tu familia? El hecho de que no tenga síntomas no significa que no lo estés portando. Quiero que todos lo hagan mejor. Sé inteligente. Mantente a salvo".

Miguel Simas, un joven médico de Lisboa, Portugal, subió una foto usando los EPP junto a una imagen de su rostro con las marcas por el uso intensivo de estos elementos. "Los efectos de la máscara para prevenir el covid . ¡Por favor, quédese en casa y proteja a sus seres queridos! ¡Mantente seguro, mantente fuerte!", escribió en su publicación de Instagram junto a las fotos.

"¿Ves las marcas en mi cara? Esas son las marcas dejadas por la máscara N95 que me divide a mí y al paciente potencial Covid-19. Esa barrera es una de las que me mantiene a salvo de llevar el virus a casa. Estoy mentalmente exhausta después de cada turno", escribió la profesional de la salud Rhee Rhee junto a una foto de su cara irritada por el uso de EPP.

"Rezo todos los días para que haga lo correcto por mi paciente y mi familia. Esta Pascua, la oración en boca de todos fue la misma ... ayúdenos a mantenernos a salvo, esperemos el fin de esta pandemia y oremos por los afectados por este virus", agregó Rhee.

"Ni siquiera puedo comenzar a describir mis emociones después de una noche de catorce horas en la Unidad Crítica de Coronavirus. Estoy agotada, abrumada, ansiosa, furiosa por no tener suficientes EPP o de buena calidad", escribió la usuaria de Instagram @iamnurserin, una enfermera que trabaja en Nueva York y que nació en los Himalaya.

"Mi turno fue un torbellino. Nunca antes había visto pacientes que se estrellaran tan rápido. Por la mañana, la mayoría de los pacientes estaban con respirador o esperando que el respirador estuviera disponible. Todos los pacientes ingresados tienen neumonía y, literalmente, todos los pacientes tienen Covid-19. Me pregunto qué pasó con otras enfermedades", agregó la joven enfermera.