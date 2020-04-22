Coronavirus. Ampollas y marcas en la nariz: médicos y enfermeros muestran las efectos de usar máscaras
Cada noche a las 21 se aplaude a los profesionales de la salud por estar al pie del cañón durante la pandemia de coronavirus . Héroes anónimos que trabajan en la línea de fuego y expuestos al riesgo de contagio al tratar todos los días con pacientes infectados. .
Por eso, varios médicos y enfermeras de todo el mundo comparten imágenes en redes sociales de sus rostros gravemente afectados por el uso elementos de protección personal (EPP) como máscaras y barbijos para prevenir contagios de Covid-19, elementos más que necesarios para evitar contagiarse el virus en su labor cotidiana. En todos los casos, el mensaje es el mismo: "Quedate en casa" .
Sydni Lane es enfermera y posteó en su Instagram una foto de su cara visiblemente marcada por el uso de un barbijo especial N95 . "Me derrumbé y lloré hoy. Lloré de agotamiento, de derrota. Porque después de cuatro años de ser una enfermera de emergencias, de repente siento que no sé nada. Porque me duele la cara después de usar un N95 durante 13 malditas horas, que resulta ser el mismo N95 que usé ayer durante 12.5 horas, y el mismo de toda la semana pasada", escribió Lane junto a la foto de su rostro completamente irritado.
I broke down and cried today. I cried of exhaustion, of defeat. Because after 4 years of being an ER nurse, I suddenly feel like I know nothing. Because my face hurts after wearing an N95 for 13 fucking hours, which happens to be the same N95 I wore yesterday for 12.5 hours, and the same one from all last week. I don't know how many times I've heard the statement "but this is what you signed up for". Just, no. I signed up to take care of sick patients, yes. I did not sign up to be unprotected by their sickness (although my hospital is busting their asses to try to protect us). I did not sign up to be yelled at by angry patients because our government failed to be prepared. I did not sign up to risk mine and my family's health and safety because people wanted to go on their vacations after they said NOT to. An ER nurse in New York died today of COVID-19. He was in his 40s and had very mild asthma. That's it. This is not just a tall tale, this is the real risk. I have to go into every patient's room and in the back of my mind I think "this could be the patient that gets me sick... that kills me". "This could be the patient that gives me the virus I bring home to my children or asthmatic husband". This is my new reality. But this is only the beginning. We haven't even scratched the surface of the impact of what this illness is going to make on our country. And I'm scared.
"No me inscribí para arriesgar la salud y la seguridad de mi familia y la mía porque la gente quería irse de vacaciones después de que no lo dijeran", escribió y agregó: "Tengo que ir a la habitación de cada paciente y en el fondo de mi mente creo que 'este podría ser el paciente que me enferma ... que me mata. Este podría ser el paciente que me da el virus que llevo a casa a mis hijos o mi esposo asmático'".
Otra enfermera, Cierra Nicole, de Maryland, Estados Unidos, también posteó en Instagram una foto de rostro con los signos de los EPP : "Esta es la nueva normalidad después de un turno, ampollas en la nariz e irritación en la cara ".
"Usar una máscara durante 12 horas seguidas. Reutilizando una máscara durante al menos tres días, o hasta que esté visiblemente sucia. Colocándolo en una bolsa de papel después de un turno hasta el día siguiente. Este virus es real y las personas están enfermas, luchando por sus vidas", explicó en la red social.
This is the new normal after a shift, blisters on the nose and irritation to my face. Wearing a mask for 12 hours straight. Reusing a mask for at least 3 days, or until it is visibly soiled. Placing it in a paper bag after a shift until the next day. This virus is real, and people are sick, fighting for their lives. ?? Young people with NO health problems are sick, old people are sick and people are dying. . . I am still seeing people having get togethers and hanging out. It's infuriating. Why are you so careless about your health, your friends health and your families. Just because you don't have symptoms does not mean you are not carrying it. . . I want you to all to DO BETTER . Be smarter. Stay safe. . . #essential #ernurse #frontlineworkers #frontline #emergencymedicine #emergencyroom #covi?d19 #masklife #nurse #nurselife #dobetter #socialdistancing #socialdistancing2020 #mask #masklife
Además, Nicole se lamentó porque "todavía veo personas que se juntan y pasan el rato. Es irritante. ¿Por qué sos tan descuidado con tu salud, la salud de tus amigos y tu familia? El hecho de que no tenga síntomas no significa que no lo estés portando. Quiero que todos lo hagan mejor. Sé inteligente. Mantente a salvo".
Miguel Simas, un joven médico de Lisboa, Portugal, subió una foto usando los EPP junto a una imagen de su rostro con las marcas por el uso intensivo de estos elementos. "Los efectos de la máscara para prevenir el covid . ¡Por favor, quédese en casa y proteja a sus seres queridos! ¡Mantente seguro, mantente fuerte!", escribió en su publicación de Instagram junto a las fotos.
"¿Ves las marcas en mi cara? Esas son las marcas dejadas por la máscara N95 que me divide a mí y al paciente potencial Covid-19. Esa barrera es una de las que me mantiene a salvo de llevar el virus a casa. Estoy mentalmente exhausta después de cada turno", escribió la profesional de la salud Rhee Rhee junto a una foto de su cara irritada por el uso de EPP.
I don't usually like to post photos of myself. But I felt the need to record moments like this. See the marks on my face? Those are the marks left by the N95 mask that divides me and the potential Covid-19 patient. That barrier is one of which that keeps me safe from bringing the virus home. I am mentally exhausted after each shift. I pray everyday that I do the right thing by my patient and by my family. This Easter, the prayer on everyone's lips are the same... help keep us safe, hope for an end to this pandemic and to pray for those affected by this virus. Jesus has died and risen to save us. Easter to me is about hope. Let's all do our part. We are all in this together
"Rezo todos los días para que haga lo correcto por mi paciente y mi familia. Esta Pascua, la oración en boca de todos fue la misma ... ayúdenos a mantenernos a salvo, esperemos el fin de esta pandemia y oremos por los afectados por este virus", agregó Rhee.
"Ni siquiera puedo comenzar a describir mis emociones después de una noche de catorce horas en la Unidad Crítica de Coronavirus. Estoy agotada, abrumada, ansiosa, furiosa por no tener suficientes EPP o de buena calidad", escribió la usuaria de Instagram @iamnurserin, una enfermera que trabaja en Nueva York y que nació en los Himalaya.
I can't even begin to describe my emotions after a 14 hour long night on Coronavirus Critical Unit. I'm exhausted, overwhelmed, anxious, furious for not having enough or quality PPE, scared of carrying the virus to home or contracting myself; I'm physically and mentally drained, and may be some what proud of myself for helping to fight this pandemic. . My shift was a whirlwind. I never saw patients crashing so fast before. By the morning most of the patients were on ventilator or waiting for ventilator to be available. Every admitted patient has pneumonia and literally every patient has Covid-19. I wonder what happened to other diseases ?? ?! . You know what's more sad? As I finally sit down to document on my patient's chart, I see multiple patients with same last name. Coincidence? Nope. They're from the same family. Brothers, couple, son/daughter and mother/father. Sadder than that ? People dying alone in a hospital bed, not being able to see family members for days and family not being able to say their goodbyes??. . PEOPLE PLEASE STAY HOME TO STAY ALIVE !!! . . . . . . #nurseonduty #nursefightingcoronavirus #criticalcarenurse #ernurse #nurselife #nursesofinstagram #nurse #nursesunite #respectforhealthcareworkers #stayhome #staysafe #coronavirus #nepali #nepaligirl
"Mi turno fue un torbellino. Nunca antes había visto pacientes que se estrellaran tan rápido. Por la mañana, la mayoría de los pacientes estaban con respirador o esperando que el respirador estuviera disponible. Todos los pacientes ingresados tienen neumonía y, literalmente, todos los pacientes tienen Covid-19. Me pregunto qué pasó con otras enfermedades", agregó la joven enfermera.