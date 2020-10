View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th was a big day! We bought a ghost town. . . Cerro Gordo "Fat Hill." A former mining town was established in 1865 that once had a population of 4,500 people. . . 336 Acres. 22 Structures. Nestled between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park. Views of Mt. Whitney across the lake. 3 hrs from LA, 3.5 hr from Vegas. . . Cerro Gordo helped build Los Angeles. In 1869, The Los Angeles Times said "What Los Angeles is, is mainly due to it. It is the silver cord that binds our present existence. Should it be uncomfortably severed, we would inevitably collapse." . . By 1900, $17,000,000 of minerals pulled from Cerro Gordo. Adjusted for inflation, that number is close to $500,000,000. . . We spent two days out there this weekend celebrating and I can't express my excitement around the project and the people involved. We have a lot more exciting announcements to come and I can't wait to share what we have up our sleeve. . . For now, follow along @cerro.gordo.ca for more news on plans, partners, and events to come!