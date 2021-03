El nuevo billete £50 homenajea a Alan Turing y trae 12 acertijos imposibles

Alan Turing is perhaps best known for his codebreaking work during the Second World War.



In recognition of this, we have collaborated with @GCHQ on their toughest puzzle ever - based on the Turing £50 note design.



Could you be the next Alan Turing? 👀 https://t.co/akPf8B7Mpd pic.twitter.com/03B6AfLhk0