El secreto del vestido que Meghan usó en su despedida como royal
Meghan Markle cuidó al extremo los looks que lució en la última pasarela de compromisos como royal. Todos estuvieron a la altura. El azul celeste de Victoria Beckham, el rojo con capa de Safiyaa y el impresionante verde firmado por la diseñadora británica Emilia Wickstead, que usó para el Día del Commonwealth, con el que cerró su vida como miembro de la realeza.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is 'Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo [R] PA
El vestido verde fue un diseño customizado para la duquesa de Sussex. El original, en realidad, es un mono muy distinto del mismo tono de la colección otoño-invierno 2020 de la diseñadora. Lo único que se conservó fue el color y el cuerpo principal al que se le incorporó la capa lateral. Los pantalones cambiaron por una falda midi ajustada con tajo atrás.
Exponente de un look minimalista, Meghan también pidió que se cambiaran las mangas abullonadas del original por unas sencillas cortadas al codo .
Justo antes de la explosión del coronavirus en el Reino Unido, los duques fueron despedidos en Londres donde protagonizaron una multitud de eventos y noticias . De aquellos días se recordarán los gestos, la complicidad y la amabilidad de la pareja.