La influencer de lifestyle se mostró durante un accidente de motos y sus seguidores consideraron que se trataba de un escenario armado.

Tiffany Mitchel es una influencer estadounidense que vive en Nashville. En su cuenta de Instagram se dedica a mostrar su forma de vida: comparte fotos de su casa, muestra la ropa que viste cada día, y sube fotos de sus salidas con amigos y pareja.

Hace algunas semanas, Mitchell compartió una serie de fotos muy distintas a las que acostumbran a ver sus más de 215 mil seguidores. En un álbum en el que incluyó varias imágenes, la influencer contó que se encontraba haciendo una sesión de fotos manejando su moto, cuando tuvo un accidente. La fotógrafa que estaba tomándole fotos, que es su amiga, continuó haciendo imágenes una vez que ella estuvo en el suelo, con heridas leves.

Todas las fotos, con el mismo tratamiento de color de su cuenta en Instagram, fueron incluídas en una publicación que luego borró. En esas fotos se la podía ver junto a su moto mientras recibía ayuda. "El accidente me afectó especialmente porque perdí un amigo en un episodio similar hace tres años", escribió Mitchell, que contó que ese día volvió a su casa cuidada por un grupo de "ángeles" que la curaron en la ambulancia, y permaneció con sus amigos hasta quedarse dormida. "Estoy descansando, pero @ianwhitetattoos quizás necesite retocar las flores de mi brazo", añadió más tarde.

Mientras que muchos de sus seguidores se preocuparon y le enviaron buenos deseos, otros empezaron a sospechar que se trataba de una escena armada en la que se montó un escenario para acciones publicitarias de la influencer. Mitchell no dejó de negar los comentarios en ningún momento: "Nada de esto fue armado", dijo. "Me pone triste que algunas personas crean que puede ser así, pero simplemente no es el caso".

El hecho fue comentado por el sitio de noticias Buzzfeed y las repercusiones fueron tan grandes que la joven decidió borrar la publicación y, en su lugar, poner una nueva foto con su moto dando explicaciones sobre el hecho. "Fui acusada de estar mintiendo", dijo y consideró que el artículo fue "sensacionalista". "Desde que abrí mi cuenta solo he compartido mis historias personales, todas ellas fueron reales", escribió.