Una influencer publicó fotos de su accidente en moto y la acusan de montar un canje
Tiffany Mitchel es una influencer estadounidense que vive en Nashville. En su cuenta de Instagram se dedica a mostrar su forma de vida: comparte fotos de su casa, muestra la ropa que viste cada día, y sube fotos de sus salidas con amigos y pareja.
Hace algunas semanas, Mitchell compartió una serie de fotos muy distintas a las que acostumbran a ver sus más de 215 mil seguidores. En un álbum en el que incluyó varias imágenes, la influencer contó que se encontraba haciendo una sesión de fotos manejando su moto, cuando tuvo un accidente. La fotógrafa que estaba tomándole fotos, que es su amiga, continuó haciendo imágenes una vez que ella estuvo en el suelo, con heridas leves.
Todas las fotos, con el mismo tratamiento de color de su cuenta en Instagram, fueron incluídas en una publicación que luego borró. En esas fotos se la podía ver junto a su moto mientras recibía ayuda. "El accidente me afectó especialmente porque perdí un amigo en un episodio similar hace tres años", escribió Mitchell, que contó que ese día volvió a su casa cuidada por un grupo de "ángeles" que la curaron en la ambulancia, y permaneció con sus amigos hasta quedarse dormida. "Estoy descansando, pero @ianwhitetattoos quizás necesite retocar las flores de mi brazo", añadió más tarde.
Mientras que muchos de sus seguidores se preocuparon y le enviaron buenos deseos, otros empezaron a sospechar que se trataba de una escena armada en la que se montó un escenario para acciones publicitarias de la influencer. Mitchell no dejó de negar los comentarios en ningún momento: "Nada de esto fue armado", dijo. "Me pone triste que algunas personas crean que puede ser así, pero simplemente no es el caso".
El hecho fue comentado por el sitio de noticias Buzzfeed y las repercusiones fueron tan grandes que la joven decidió borrar la publicación y, en su lugar, poner una nueva foto con su moto dando explicaciones sobre el hecho. "Fui acusada de estar mintiendo", dijo y consideró que el artículo fue "sensacionalista". "Desde que abrí mi cuenta solo he compartido mis historias personales, todas ellas fueron reales", escribió.
I've been figuring out how to respond to everything that's unfolded recently regarding the post I shared 3 weeks ago about my moto accident. I won't get into that post here (see my Moto Accident story highlight for all the details), but I want to talk about the reactions I've been getting to the article @buzzfeednews posted sensationalizing what I went through that day, and making a mockery of the post I shared. As a result, I've been accused of staging the accident to get attention, using it as a product placement opportunity with a water company, and other things I can't even wrap my head around. I've been sharing real life stories here since I started my account. I've opened up about miscarriage, divorce, anxiety, losing my partner in a moto accident 3 years ago, and navigating the grief that followed. I've chosen to use Instagram as a tool for healing and connecting with other humans who may be going through similar things so we can do it together. And it's been beautiful. When I work with brands, they're ones I personally enjoy, and I disclose every single sponsorship. Accusing someone of faking or exploiting an accident is extremely serious-because what if you're wrong? It really happened to me, and I was scared. I really was injured and had to recover. I was in shock laying on the side of the road, having flashbacks to when I lost someone very important to me. Friends were by my side, strangers called an ambulance, waited while I was checked out and then gave me a ride home. When I found out my professional photographer friend who I'd been shooting with earlier took photos of everything, I was completely moved. I shared this on my feed with humans who have been on a journey with me for years because I knew they would understand what it meant to me and I understood what it would mean to them. I'm sad that something so true and personal has been treated this way, and disappointed in BuzzFeed for spinning it there. I would just ask that if you're here because of this, consider that the post I made was something real that happened in my life that resonated deeply with me and those who have chosen to follow me. That's what it was intended for. [R][R]