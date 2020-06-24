Video: un escalofriante tiburón blanco se pasea en medio de un grupo de surfistas
Un grupo de surfistas vivieron un aterrador momento por un tiburón blanco que se acercó a la zona donde seis personas esperaban una ola para surfear.
El salvaje encuentro ocurrió en Plettenberg Bay , Sudáfrica. En las imágenes capturadas por drones se ve al temible tiburón pasar entre los surfistas. El héroe de la jornada fue un kayakista que, al divisar al depredador submarino, de inmediato le avisa al grupo del peligro.
En una maniobra desesperada, el kayakista empuja su canoa hacia adelante para distraer al tiburón y así lograr sacarlo de la zona. Gracias a esa acción, todos pudieron regresar a la orilla y estar a salvo.
"Normalmente volamos el dron para capturar la naturaleza. Vi al tiburón, lo seguí y cuando estaba cerca de los surfistas le dije a mi papá que los sacara del agua . Estaba en camino para sacarlos, pero para entonces el tiburón se movía rápido y estaba debajo de sus tablas", dijo Zachary Berman a The Sun , quien estaba en la playa con su padre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Should there be an international drone signal for a shark? Last night 'the Plett shark video' went viral. We followed up for some backstory on the vid showcasing a girthy 12-foot white shark doing a close lineup inspection in Plettenberg Bay. Big sharks and Plett have become synonymous over the years, especially around this time of the year. Social media over the years have seen videos like this pop up fairly regularly with pretty much all of them having happy endings. But what happens one day when the ending is more in line with that old 80's shark horror flick, Jaws? One way to combat this was brought up in the comments section by regular Zag photographer @pdvimages : "I've said for a while there needs to be an international manouevre that a drone pilot can perform to warn people. something that catches attention and says SHARK! One day it's not going to end so well, is the pilot just going to film the shark chowing someone? Those people could have been warned way before the shark got close to them. It's the same as with every shark spotting. Someone sees a shark, tells everyone, and we all go in. no panic, quick and easy." On the other hand, perhaps it would be best that surfers don't know the shark is there. If there is panic, there will be splashing which sharks are attracted to, and the shark could also possibly sense the fear and consider this the normal reaction of "prey". According to Michael Herbst, 'These guys had no idea the great white was there until someone yelled 'shark!' They said they came out the water so fast and the beach was cleared by the lifeguards. For these surfers, it was their lucky day and they will never forget what happened out there." [R] @crazy__nature2.0
En ese sentido, el portavoz del Instituto Nacional de Rescate Marítimo, Craig Lambinon , dijo "que estaban haciendo un aviso a todos los surfistas para que estén en alerta máxima para los ataques de tiburones". Y agregó: "Aquellos que vayan al agua alrededor del Cabo Sur y del Este deben ser cautelosos debido a la gran cantidad de tiburones blancos"
Sarah Waries , del Observatorio de tiburones de Ciudad del Cabo, aseguró: "El comportamiento visto en este video muestra que el tiburón conoce a los surfistas y los investiga".
En los últimos diez años, doce personas fueron asesinadas por tiburones en Sudáfrica