Argentina's Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Union por la Patria party, Sergio Massa, delivers a speech during the Buenos Aires province closing campaign celebrating Peronist Loyalty Day at the Julio Humberto Grondona stadium in Sarandi, Buenos Aires, on October 17, 2023, ahead of Argentina's presidential elections to be held on October 22. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

JUAN MABROMATA - AFP