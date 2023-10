Argentina's presidential candidates Patricia Bullrich (L) for the Juntos por el Cambio party, Javier Milei, for the La Libertad Avanza party, and Sergio Massa (C), for the Union por la Patria party, get ready to leave after the presidential debate at the Assembly Hall of the Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) Law School, in Buenos Aires on October 8, 2023, ahead of the October 22 presidential election. (Photo by AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / POOL / AFP)

AGUSTIN MARCARIAN - POOL