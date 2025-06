La sal rica en magnesio que alivia dolores musculares y reduce el estrés

DIY bath salt 🛁🧂all you need is: 2 cups epsom salt 1 cup Himalayan salt 1 cup baking soda 1/2 cup lavender flowers 1/2 cup dried rose petals 2 tbsp argan oil 2 tbsp coconut oil essential oils (optional) #diy #bathsoak #bathsalt #asmr #bathtok #girlythings #satisfying #recipes #selfcare #bathbomb #diyhacks #thatgirl #natural #giftideas