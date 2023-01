Cinturones con airbag, masturbadores e impresoras para el pelo: estos son los 10 inventos más curiosos y sorprendentes de la CES 2023

An attendee wears the iSyncWave, an EEG brain scanner by iMediSync Inc., during CES Unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of Las Vegas, Nevada on January 3, 2023. - CES explores next-gen technology in the context of numerous topics, including 5G and IoT, advertising, automotive, block chain, health and wellness, immersive entertainment, robotics and more. 2023 CES will showcase more than 1400 exhibiting companies. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

