El video viral del colapso de un caballo reavivó el debate en Nueva York: ¿es una actividad ética?

URGENT: Carriage horse collapsed in distress right now at 45 St/9th Ave unable to get up, likely from heat distress. @NYCCouncil @NYCSpeakerAdams @NYCMayor - the world is watching. This horse may die, like many others. We must pass Intro 573 to end this abuse! @BobHoldenNYC pic.twitter.com/K6E7N6ULVS