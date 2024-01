70 books. 80 libraries. 35 countries. THe 2024 #DublinLitAward longlist is a treasure trove of stories and worlds just waiting to be explored! Find out more at https://t.co/hK4mMXIGBQ



Brought to you by @DubCityCouncil with kind support from @dubcilib and @DublinCityofLit pic.twitter.com/GQaPpdyBoo