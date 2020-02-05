¿Por qué todavía no se hizo el funeral de Kobe Bryant?
Los restos de Kobe Bryant, su hija Gianna y las demás víctimas del accidente aéreo que ocurrió el domingo 26 de enero ya fueron entregados a sus familiares, así lo informó la oficina forense de la ciudad de Los Angeles, pero lo que todavía resta saber es cuándo será el funeral del exbasquetbolista y de esto se sabe muy poco.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless - and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family [R]
Una de las pocas informaciones que existe es la posibilidad de que la ceremonia se realice junto con los demás fallecidos. Por el momento no se conoce la fecha ni el lugar porque es probable que el funeral no sea en el Staples Center, estadio de Los Ángeles Lakers, como se había manifestado en un principio por su poca capacidad (20 mil personas) para albergar un evento de esta magnitud.
Una de los lugares que se baraja es el Coliseo de Los Ángeles, que cuenta con una capacidad cercana a las 80.000 personas, de todas formas el alcalde de la ciudad de California Eric Garcetti dijo: "Queremos escuchar a Vanessa y a los Lakers para así asegurarnos de que todos tengan la oportunidad y la forma correcta de llorarlos juntos", porque una duda que se planteó es si este funeral será solo un acto simbólico o habrá, posteriormente, un oficio religioso íntimo y privado en donde solo estén las familias de las víctimas.
Vanessa, esposa de Kobe Bryant, pidió expresamente que dejen de comprar flores y regalos como homenaje al astro y que en su lugar donen ese dinero a la Fundación Bryant. Además desde el lunes, el servicio de limpieza de Los Angeles comenzó a retirar los artículos que fueron dejados a manera de ofrenda frente al Staples Center. Todo eso quedará en manos de la viuda.
Mientras tanto siguen siendo investigadas las causas del accidente por la Junta Nacional de Seguridad del Transporte y según las últimas informaciones se habla de una mala maniobra del piloto, sumada a la escasa visibilidad por la niebla.