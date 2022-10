Victor Wembanyama: el “extraterrestre” francés de 18 años y 2m20 de altura que revoluciona a la NBA

Best Euroleague game of the season for 17-year old Victor Wembanyama with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals and a road win. The 7-3, projected No. 1 pick in 2023 showed his fantastic mobility, length, skill and feel for the game against high-level competition. pic.twitter.com/VSWdaV0AMq