Kevin Lomónaco, el dibujito animado de carne y hueso: el crack del momento en el fútbol argentino

Nacional Potosi's forward #19 Victor Abrego and Independiente's defender #26 Kevin Lomonaco fight for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage football match between Bolivia's Nacional Potosi and Argentina's Independiente at the Victor Agustin Ugarte stadium in Potosi, Bolivia, on April 1, 2025. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

AIZAR RALDES - AFP