La final de la Champions League: cuándo y dónde se juega, y el historial de Liverpool y Real Madrid

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 4, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

JAVIER SORIANO - AFP