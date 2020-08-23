PSG-Bayern Munich: las perlitas y el minuto a minuto en redes de la final de la Champions League
Se define una atípica Champions League. En el Estadio Da Luz de Lisboa, y tras un "Final 8" relámpago en dos semanas, PSG y Bayern Munich protagonizan la gran final de la competencia europea más prestigiosa que adaptó su formato para concluir una temporada golpeada por la pandemia de coronavirus.
Así, mientras la calles portuguesas hoy no tendrán el fervor habitual que produce uno de los eventos más esperados por el mundo deportivo, desde las horas previas del partido las redes sociales ya viven a fondo la definición.
En el equipo parisino, se destaca el regreso del costarricense Keylor Navas como arquero titular, después de perderse las semifinales por una una lesión en el tendón de la corva de su rodilla derecha, y la presencia de los argentinos Leandro Paredes y Ángel Di María.
El minuto a minuto de la final en las redes
¡Vamos, París! [R][R] #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/TOco29e3GI &- Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) August 23, 2020
[R][R] ???? ????????????, ???? ????????~?? [R][R] #PSGFCB | 0-0 #UCLfinal [R] pic.twitter.com/O19V6PVFhQ &- FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) August 23, 2020
[R] ???????????? ?????????????? [R]¡Rueda el balón en la ???????? ?????????? de la Champions League! Sigue el @PSG_espanol - @FCBayernES [R] https://t.co/IJ9yIAcksF #UCL pic.twitter.com/XrD7pouVW3 &- Liga de Campeones (@LigadeCampeones) August 23, 2020
#UCLfinal nerves? Nah... pic.twitter.com/H3T6c4qINp &- UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
#UCLfinal | ¿Nervioso? ¡JA! @neymarjr llegó al Estadio Da Luz a pura música y baile [R][R][R][R] pic.twitter.com/dP23DlIrTF &- LA NACION Deportes (@DeportesLN) August 23, 2020
[R] The Bayern side tasked with winning the #UCLfinal Confident, @FCBayern fans?&- UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
[R][R] Keylor Navas is back for Paris, while Verratti is among the substitutes. Just over an hour to go! [R] #UCLfinal &- UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
?????? ?????????????????? ???? ???? ?????????????? [R][R][R][R] @LParedss [R][R] @tsilva3 pic.twitter.com/MAhX6pLLtN &- Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) August 23, 2020
¡????´???? ???????????? [R] ??????????!¿Quién será el primer goleador del partido? ?? @PSG_espanol - @FCBayernES [R] https://t.co/Zvc0J39rWj #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/WzYfkbFHxh &- Liga de Campeones (@LigadeCampeones) August 23, 2020
[R]???????????? Ahead of tonight's #UCLfinal , the legend that is David Beckham sent us a good luck message! [R][R] pic.twitter.com/Yg6vJY9ebt &- Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 23, 2020
¡Preparados para el #PSGFCB ! [R][R] https://t.co/WvRmzR1dsJ #MissionLis6on #UCLFinal #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/qDMsjnG0jo &- FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) August 23, 2020
[R] The electrifying race to the #UCLfinal is complete & the trophy is in place, brought through the streets of Lisbon by @21nunogomes . @NissanFootball | #UCLTrophyConvoy pic.twitter.com/z9tLsZplR0 &- UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
[R][R][R] How many goals in Lisbon tonight?Take our Predictor Challenge and test your powers of prediction! [R]&- UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020