LA NACION | Deportes | Fútbol | Champions League

PSG-Bayern Munich: las perlitas y el minuto a minuto en redes de la final de la Champions League

Los fanáticos del Paris St Germain fuera del estadio antes del partido, mientras el juego se disputará a puertas cerradas
Los fanáticos del Paris St Germain fuera del estadio antes del partido, mientras el juego se disputará a puertas cerradas Fuente: Reuters - Crédito: Rafael Marchante
(0)
23 de agosto de 2020  • 15:14

Se define una atípica Champions League. En el Estadio Da Luz de Lisboa, y tras un "Final 8" relámpago en dos semanas, PSG y Bayern Munich protagonizan la gran final de la competencia europea más prestigiosa que adaptó su formato para concluir una temporada golpeada por la pandemia de coronavirus.

La crónica de la final de la Champions League

Así, mientras la calles portuguesas hoy no tendrán el fervor habitual que produce uno de los eventos más esperados por el mundo deportivo, desde las horas previas del partido las redes sociales ya viven a fondo la definición.

El bus del PSG llega al estadio, que no tendrá espectadores
El bus del PSG llega al estadio, que no tendrá espectadores Crédito: REUTERS / Rafael Marchante

En el equipo parisino, se destaca el regreso del costarricense Keylor Navas como arquero titular, después de perderse las semifinales por una una lesión en el tendón de la corva de su rodilla derecha, y la presencia de los argentinos Leandro Paredes y Ángel Di María.

El minuto a minuto de la final en las redes

ADEMÁS
Ver comentarios 0

Temas: | Deportes | Fútbol

| Champions League
La final de la Champions League Bayern Munich PSG
Ver 0 comentarios

MÁS LEÍDAS DE Deportes

ENVÍA TU COMENTARIO

Ver legales

Los comentarios publicados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de sanciones legales. Aquel usuario que incluya en sus mensajes algún comentario violatorio del reglamento será eliminado e inhabilitado para volver a comentar. Enviar un comentario implica la aceptación del Reglamento.

Para poder comentar tenés que ingresar con tu usuario de LA NACION.

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.