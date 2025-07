Zidi Yu, la china de 12 años que asombra en el Mundial de natación y enciende un profundo debate

15 years unbeaten in the 1500m freestyle! 🤯🔥



Katie Ledecky earned her sixth title in the 1500m free and 22nd world title overall at the World Aquatics Champs in Singapore. A true legend of the sport, from heats to finals! 👏#AQUASingapore25 #Swimming @katieledecky