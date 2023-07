Pedro Cachin llegó a su primera final en el circuito ATP y enfrentará a Albert Ramos en la definición de Gstaad

With a very solid performance @pecachin1 reaches his 1st #ATP-final of his career at the #EFGSwissOpenGstaad! He defeats @MedjedovicHamad 6:3 6:1. We are looking forward to tomorrow's final! #ATPGstaad #Gstaad #ATP250

📷Fabian Meierhans pic.twitter.com/APTtY59Ec6