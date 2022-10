¿Alianza histórica en peligro? Tensión en aumento y acusaciones cruzadas entre EE.UU. y Arabia Saudita

RED CLIFF, CO - OCTOBER 12: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech before designating Camp Hale as a national monument on October 12, 2022 in Red Cliff, Colorado. Camp Hale, a World War II training ground for the 10th Mountain Division, is the first national monument that Biden has designated during his term as president. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP

Michael Ciaglo - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA