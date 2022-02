Así es el desesperado intento de rescate del niño marroquí de 5 años que cayó a un pozo hace dos días

TOPSHOT - Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan, who is trapped in a deep well for over two days, near Bab Berred in Morocco's rural northern province of Chefchaouen on February 3, 2022. - Moroccans waited anxiously as authorities said a dramatic operation to rescue a young boy trapped in a deep well for more than 40 hours was nearing its end. (Photo by AFP)

