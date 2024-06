Desolador escenario para los conservadores: se hunden en las encuestas y Nigel Farage anuncia su candidatura

Our first MRP of the 2024 general election shows Labour winning a majority of 194, larger than even Tony Blair's landslides



Labour: 422 (+220 from GE2019)

Conservative: 140 (-225)

Lib Dem: 48 (+37)

SNP: 17 (-31)

Green: 2 (+1)

PC: 2 (-2)

