El misterioso asesinato de un coronel de la Guardia Revolucionaria desconcierta a Irán

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture shows two women mourning next to the body of Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel Sayyad Khodai, after he was shot dead, in his car in the Iranian capital Tehran on May 22, 2022. - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel was shot dead outside his Tehran home, the Guards said, blaming his "assassination" on assailants linked to the United States and its allies. The official news agency IRNA said Khodai was killed by five bullets as he returned home at around 4:00 pm (1130 GMT). (Photo by IRNA / AFP)

- - IRNA