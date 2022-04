En fotos: los bebés que nacieron en medio de la guerra en Ucrania

Ukrainian nurses tending to newborns in a makeshift basement maternity ward at Maternity Hospital Number 5 in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. As artillery shells fall, pregnant women are delivering prematurely, being shuttled in and out of bomb shelters or having babies in basements without even a midwife to help. (Lynsey Addario for The New York Times) — NO SALES.

