En plena escalada, detienen en Chile a Héctor Llaitul, uno de los principales líderes mapuches

Hector Llaitul, leader of the Arauco-Malleco Coordinator (CAM), one of the radical Mapuche defense organizations, is seen in Temuco, Chile on May 18, 2022. - Military patrols resumed on Wednesday in Chile's southern Araucania region as a response to mounting violence linked to territorial claims by the Mapuche Indigenous group. (Photo by MARIO QUILODRAN / AFP)

MARIO QUILODRAN - AFP