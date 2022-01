Las cinco disrupciones en los mercados que provocaría una invasión de Rusia a Ucrania

An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman walks along a snow covered trench on the frontline with the Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, in the eastern Lugansk region, on January 21, 2022. - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 22, 2022, slammed Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin" amid fears of a Russian invasion. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

ANATOLII STEPANOV - AFP