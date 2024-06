Lejos de la guerra, las estrellas del fútbol ucraniano se juegan mucho más que una Eurocopa

Here’s some fresh footage of Shakhtar’s Donbas Arena in russian occupied Donetsk taken by a 🇺🇦 FPV drone 🏟️



Shakhtar have not played there since 2014 due to russia’s initial invasion of the Donbas (Donetsk & Luhansk regions)



📹: @den_kazansky pic.twitter.com/WdcHg8RQUW