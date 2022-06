Los mercados se desploman en Colombia tras el triunfo de Gustavo Petro

TOPSHOT - Supporters of Colombian left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro celebrate after the presidential runoff election in Cali, Colombia, on June 19, 2022. - Colombia's first ever left-wing President-elect Gustavo Petro on Sunday lauded the "first popular victory" following his election success against millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. (Photo by Paola MAFLA / AFP)

PAOLA MAFLA - AFP