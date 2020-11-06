Lashana Lynch será la nueva agente 007: "Ser mujer y negra será revolucionario para el personaje"
Lashana Lynch ha confirmado que será la nueva agente 007, lo cual la convertirá en la primera mujer que asume el rol en la saga James Bond.
Tras meses de especulaciones, la actriz compartió que interpretará en Sin tiempo para morir a una agente del MI6 que releva al personaje como nueva 007, adoptando el código dentro de los servicios secretos británicos después de que James Bond se retire.
"Soy una mujer negra, si fuera otra mujer negra elegida para el papel, habría surgido el mismo debate, habría sufrido los mismos ataques, el mismo abuso. Solo tengo que recordarme a mí misma que la polémica está abierta y que soy parte de algo que será muy revolucionario", reflexionó la actriz en una entrevista concedida a Harper's Bazaar.
In my ballet lessons, all the girls were white and blonde and, with my cainrows and beads with the foil shining at the tip, I stretched my neck to stand as tall as I was taught to at home. The old, white teacher never gave me the attention everyone else received, which I found odd; even at that age. I knew my worth, because it was instilled in me. But this woman was blind to it. Having good posture in ballet class meant erasing my big backside, which is impossible. She never believed I could stand tall, because to her my backside was in the way of becoming great. The teacher gave up on me. And as soon as I felt that, I told my parents I won't be going back to the place that didn't like my backside. Around the same time, I'd found myself spending way too much time sitting in my parents friends bathroom. She had all the Black magazines in there with Black women on the cover. Piece by piece, my backside, my height, my skin, my hair, it all began to make sense. After being neglected in one white space, so many pennies dropped in that bathroom, just by seeing someone who looked like me on the cover. And now, I guess all of those pennies match the amount of pixels it took to present this image to you today. Thank you, @bazaaruk, for allowing me to chose my friend, @yrsadaleyward to interview me and write this beautiful article. Two British Jamaicans collaborating on this was the best thing ever! I'm so proud to be on the front cover of Harper's Bazaar's Women of the Year December issue, so that a little me can see it in a shop, on a coffee table, or even a bathroom to give them what I needed in that moment years ago. Here's to you, little Queen.
La nueva entrega situará el relato varios años después de los eventos de Sin tiempo para morir, en los que Bond sale de su retiro para frenar a un villano llamado Safin, interpretado por Rami Malek.
En un adelanto de las imágenes, ya se ha podido apreciar cierta interacción entre la nueva 007, Nomi -el personaje de Lynch- y el Bond de Daniel Craig, aunque la relación entre ambos será de competitividad.
"No quería desperdiciar una oportunidad cuando se trataba de lo que Nomi podría representar. Busqué al menos un momento en el guion en el que los miembros de la comunidad negra puedan asentir con la cabeza y burlarse de la realidad pero contentos de ver representada en la pantalla su vida real. En cada proyecto del que formo parte, sin importar el presupuesto o el género, la experiencia negra que represento debe ser cien por ciento auténtica", consideró la intérprete.
Dirigida por Cary Fukunaga, Sin tiempo para morir también cuenta en su reparto con Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux y Ana de Armas. La película marcará la despedida de Craig del rol que interpretó a lo largo de cinco entregas de la saga, y su estreno está previsto para abril de 2021.