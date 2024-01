Argentine presidential candidate for the La Libertad Avanza alliance Javier Milei (R) celebrates with his girlfriend Fatima Florez after winning the presidential election runoff at his party headquarters in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2023. Libertarian outsider Javier Milei pulled off a massive upset Sunday with a resounding win in Argentina's presidential election, a stinging rebuke of the traditional parties that have overseen decades of economic decline. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)

LUIS ROBAYO - AFP