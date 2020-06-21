James Van Der Beek y su esposa sufrieron otra dolorosa pérdida
James Van Der Beek y su esposa, Kimberly Brook, se enfrentan a otro duro golpe. El sábado, en su cuenta de Instagram, el actor contó con mucho dolor que su mujer sufrió un aborto espontáneo, ocho meses después de haber atravesado la misma situación.
"Después de haber sufrido un brutal y muy público aborto en noviembre, recibimos con gran alegría la noticia de un nuevo embarazo", comienza el relato del actor en su posteo. "Esta vez, decidimos guardarnos la noticia para nosotros, pero el fin de semana, otra vez, y en la semana 17, el alma que esperábamos recibir no iba a vivir en un cuerpo físico", expresó el actor, quien detalló cómo vivió su esposa ese duro momento.
"La llevamos al hospital en ambulancia para otra noche horrorosa de transfusiones de sangre. Yo me quedé allí, agradecido por la buena gente que atravesó el laberinto de las reglas para salvar su vida; y al mismo tiempo me sentí indefenso, no podía hacer mucho por la mujer que amo más que masajear sus pies", añadió.
Según el ex Dawson's Creek, en ese instante pensó en la importancia de "cuidarse mejor unos a otros", y reflexionó sobre el contexto global. "El mundo está sufriendo ahora mismo. Hay negación, shock, enojo, adormecimiento, y no hay palabras para calmar ese dolor, o para hacer que este proceso se resuelva más rápido", manifestó, para concluir con un poderoso mensaje. "A todas las familias que pasaron por esto...no están solas".
En noviembre, Van Der Beek también contaba en sus redes que su esposa había sufrido un aborto espontáneo. "Devastado, en shock. Así es cómo nos sentimos ahora mismo después de que el alma que pensábamos que sería bienvenida en nuestra familia en abril, tomó un atajo a lo que sea que esté más allá de esta vida", comunicaba. "Pasamos por esto antes, pero nunca tan tarde en el embarazo [ cuatro meses ], y nunca acompañado de una amenaza tan aterradora y horrible para @vanderkimberly y su bienestar".
Asimismo, el actor mostraba gratitud hacia su entorno: "Gracias a todos nuestros amigos y compañeros de trabajo, que se presentaron tan bellamente durante este tiempo. Como muchos de ustedes dijeron, 'no hay palabras', y es cierto. Es por eso que en un momento como este es suficiente con saber que están ahí".
James Van Der Beek y Kimberly Brook son padres de Olivia, de 9 años; de Joshua, de 8; de Annabel, de 6; de Emily de 4; y Gwendolyn, de 2.