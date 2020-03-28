La actriz Evangeline Lilly pidió disculpas por relativizar el coronavirus: "Estaba proyectando mis propios miedos"
La negligencia de los famosos no es exclusivamente patrimonio argentino. Cuesta creer que en el mundo hiperconectado de hoy no dimensionen lo que puede provocar en segundos una palabra, una imagen o hasta un gesto.
La actriz Evangeline Lilly se forjó un nombre gracias a la serie Lost, y aunque después poco y nada se supo de ella hasta la saga de Ant-Man , la canadiense anidó en las redes sociales, y mantuvo su vigencia.
Precisamente desde allí delizó una serie de comentarios minimizando la pandemia de coronavirus que alertaron a sus más de dos millones de seguidores, entre ellos: "Tengo dos hijos y vivo con mi papá que tiene leucemia. Algunas personas valoran más sus vidas que la libertad, y otras valoran su libertad más que sus vidas. Todos tomamos decisiones".
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th - when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities - small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck - and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me "do it out of love, not fear" and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now. EL
A partir del posteo, el mundo de la actriz se vino abajo. Las críticas en sus redes sociales se sucedieron sin descanso, e incluso se deslizó la posibilidad que fuera apartada de la tercera entrega de Ant-Man , si es que algún día llega a filmarse.
Tanta avalancha de hechos negativos la llevó a una rectificación: "Hola a todos. Les escribo desde mi casa, donde estoy aislada socialmente desde el 18 de marzo, cuando se instituyó el distanciamiento social en la pequeña comunidad donde vivo".
En el extenso mensaje continuó asumiendo su error: " Quiero ofrecer mis más sinceras disculpas por la insensibilidad que mostré en mi publicación anterior ante el sufrimiento y el miedo muy reales que se apoderaron del mundo , y especialmente a los más afectados por esta pandemia, nunca quise lastimarlos. Cuando escribí esa publicación hace 10 días pensé que estaba infundiendo la calma en lugar de la histeria. Ahora puedo ver que estaba proyectando mis propios miedos. Estoy triste por la pérdida continua de vidas, y por las decisiones que todos los trabajadores médicos de todo el mundo deben tomar al tratar a los afectados. Estoy preocupada por nuestras comunidades, pequeñas empresas y familias, y estoy tratando de seguir las recomendaciones más responsables sobre cómo ayudar ... Estoy rezando por todos nosotros".